BENGHAZI, Libya, Feb 9 (Reuters) - An explosion took place at a mosque in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on Friday, residents said.

There was no immediate word on casualties.

Two weeks ago, around 35 people were killed by a twin bombing at a mosque in the same city. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Alison Williams)