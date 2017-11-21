FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's Life Healthcare FY profit dives 57 pct
Sections
Featured
Ex-Bosnian Serb commander Mladic convicted of genocide, gets life in prison
world
Ex-Bosnian Serb commander Mladic convicted of genocide, gets life in prison
Sterling seismograph eerily calm on EU summit
market analysis
Sterling seismograph eerily calm on EU summit
After Mugabe, African leaders wonder what next
africa
After Mugabe, African leaders wonder what next
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 21, 2017 / 5:40 AM / 2 days ago

South Africa's Life Healthcare FY profit dives 57 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 21 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Life Healthcare Group on Tuesday reported a 57 percent plunge in full-year profit after write-offs on its Polish business and the cost of acquiring Britain’s Alliance Medical weighed on earnings.

Headline earnings per share (EPS) declined to 77.4 cents for the year ended September, compared with 179.1 cents a year ago.

“The group’s earnings have been impacted by the one-off items related to the Alliance Medical acquisition and further impairment of the investment in Poland,” the company said in a statement.

Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.