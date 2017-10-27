CORRECTED-Hospital operator LifePoint's profit falls 30 pct

(Corrects revenue in last paragraph to “$1.58 billion from $1.59 billion”, from “$1.56 billion from $1.58 billion”)

Oct 27 - U.S. hospital operator LifePoint Health Inc on Friday reported a 30.4 percent fall in third-quarter profit as patient volumes declined.

Net income attributable to LifePoint fell to $27.5 million, or 67 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $39.5 million, or 92 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $1.58 billion from $1.59 billion. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)