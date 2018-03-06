FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2018 / 3:55 PM / in a day

Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, March 6, 1600 GMT/1100 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    ENTERTAINMENT
   
    Models take a walk through wintry woods for Chanel
    PARIS - Chanel wrapped up its models in leaf-motifed prints
on Tuesday, celebrating autumn as it recreated a misty forest
inside Paris's Grand Palais. (FASHION-PARIS/CHANEL (PIX, TV),
moved, 375 words)    
         
    
    LIFESTYLE
    
    Cosby's lawyers try to block 19 accusers from next assault
trial
    NORRISTOWN - Comedian Bill Cosby's defense team urged a
Pennsylvania judge on Tuesday to bar 19 women accusing him of
sexual assault from testifying at his upcoming retrial on
charges he abused a former friend. (PEOPLE-COSBY/ (PIX, TV),
moved, by David DeKok, 400 words) 
    
    Japanese "James Bond" volcano shoots to thrill
    TOKYO - A Japanese volcano which featured in a 1960s James
Bond movie shot smoke and ash thousands of metres into the sky
on Tuesday, prompting the cancellation of flights to and from a
nearby airport, with the eruption likely to continue for some
time. (JAPAN-VOLCANO/ (PIX, TV), moved, 250 words) 
    
    Outrage at apparent bid to shame popular Afghan comedian
    KABUL - A video showing a well-known Afghan comedian,
apparently under the influence of drink or drugs and being
vilified by men, at least one in military-style uniform, has
sparked outrage about what appeared to be a bid to shame a
critic of the powerful. (AFGHANISTAN-COMEDIAN/, moved, 400
words)    
    
    Former ESPN host sues network for "misogynistic" culture
    Former ESPN presenter Adrienne Lawrence has sued the sports
network, saying it has a misogynistic and predatory culture and
her contract was not renewed after she complained about sexual
harassment by a male anchor. (PEOPLE-ADRIENNELAWRENCE/ESPN,
moved, 345 words)
