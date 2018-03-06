Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, March 6, 1600 GMT/1100 ET

Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968 ------------------------------------------------------- ENTERTAINMENT Models take a walk through wintry woods for Chanel PARIS - Chanel wrapped up its models in leaf-motifed prints on Tuesday, celebrating autumn as it recreated a misty forest inside Paris's Grand Palais. (FASHION-PARIS/CHANEL (PIX, TV), moved, 375 words) LIFESTYLE Cosby's lawyers try to block 19 accusers from next assault trial NORRISTOWN - Comedian Bill Cosby's defense team urged a Pennsylvania judge on Tuesday to bar 19 women accusing him of sexual assault from testifying at his upcoming retrial on charges he abused a former friend. (PEOPLE-COSBY/ (PIX, TV), moved, by David DeKok, 400 words) Japanese "James Bond" volcano shoots to thrill TOKYO - A Japanese volcano which featured in a 1960s James Bond movie shot smoke and ash thousands of metres into the sky on Tuesday, prompting the cancellation of flights to and from a nearby airport, with the eruption likely to continue for some time. (JAPAN-VOLCANO/ (PIX, TV), moved, 250 words) Outrage at apparent bid to shame popular Afghan comedian KABUL - A video showing a well-known Afghan comedian, apparently under the influence of drink or drugs and being vilified by men, at least one in military-style uniform, has sparked outrage about what appeared to be a bid to shame a critic of the powerful. (AFGHANISTAN-COMEDIAN/, moved, 400 words) Former ESPN host sues network for "misogynistic" culture Former ESPN presenter Adrienne Lawrence has sued the sports network, saying it has a misogynistic and predatory culture and her contract was not renewed after she complained about sexual harassment by a male anchor. (PEOPLE-ADRIENNELAWRENCE/ESPN, moved, 345 words)