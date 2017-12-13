Lilly forecasts 2018 profit largely above estimates

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co on Wednesday forecast 2018 earnings largely above analysts’ estimates in part due to strong demand for recently launched products such as diabetes drug Trulicity and psoriasis drug Taltz.

The company said it expected 2018 earnings per share of $4.24-$4.34 on a reported basis and $4.60-$4.70 on an adjusted basis.

Analysts on average were expecting 2018 earnings of $4.64 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)