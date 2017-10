Oct 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ruled in favor of Eli Lilly and Co in a patent dispute over its cancer drug Alimta with Neptune Generics LLC and Sandoz Inc.

Alimta, Lilly’s top-selling oncology treatment, generated sales of $2.3 billion last year. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)