Drugmaker Eli Lilly posts quarterly loss on tax charges

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-ago profit, as the drugmaker recorded charges largely related to changes to the U.S. tax law.

The company incurred $1.94 billion in charges in the fourth quarter.

Lilly posted a net loss of $1.66 billion, or $1.58 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with a year-ago profit of $771.8 million, or 73 cents per share.

Revenue rose nearly 7 percent to $6.16 billion. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)