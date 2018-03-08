FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 7:03 AM / 2 days ago

Linde sees slight gain in earnings on industrial gases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, March 8 (Reuters) - Linde, the German gases group which is preparing to merge with Praxair, said its 2018 operating profit would rise 5 percent at best, as gains in industrial gases would be tempered by lower prices for medical gases.

Currency-adjusted operating profit, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) before one-offs, is expected to be flat or increase by up to 5 percent, it said on Thursday.

Linde’s on-site business, which supplies gases to large steel or petrochemicals plants, would benefit from a solid project pipeline in 2018 while the healthcare business would be burdened by price reductions, the company said.

Reporting by Alexander Huebner Writing by Ludwig Burger Editing by Edward Taylor

