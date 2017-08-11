MOVES-Liontrust recruits two fixed income specialists

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Liontrust Asset Management Plc said on Friday it had hired fixed income specialists David Roberts and Phil Milburn.

Roberts currently heads the fixed income team at Kames Capital while Milburn is head of investment strategy for the team.

Following their appointment, Liontrust is to launch a Strategic Bond Fund, High Yield Bond Fund and Absolute Return Bond Fund, subject to regulatory approvals.

Both will join Liontrust's Edinburgh office in early 2018. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru)