FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
MOVES-Liontrust recruits two fixed income specialists
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 11, 2017 / 10:50 AM / 2 days ago

MOVES-Liontrust recruits two fixed income specialists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Liontrust Asset Management Plc said on Friday it had hired fixed income specialists David Roberts and Phil Milburn.

Roberts currently heads the fixed income team at Kames Capital while Milburn is head of investment strategy for the team.

Following their appointment, Liontrust is to launch a Strategic Bond Fund, High Yield Bond Fund and Absolute Return Bond Fund, subject to regulatory approvals.

Both will join Liontrust's Edinburgh office in early 2018. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.