FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Liontrust recruits two fixed income specialists
Sections
Featured
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 11, 2017 / 10:50 AM / 2 months ago

MOVES-Liontrust recruits two fixed income specialists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Liontrust Asset Management Plc said on Friday it had hired fixed income specialists David Roberts and Phil Milburn.

Roberts currently heads the fixed income team at Kames Capital while Milburn is head of investment strategy for the team.

Following their appointment, Liontrust is to launch a Strategic Bond Fund, High Yield Bond Fund and Absolute Return Bond Fund, subject to regulatory approvals.

Both will join Liontrust’s Edinburgh office in early 2018. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.