FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. muni bond funds post $241.4 mln in inflows - Lipper
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 14, 2017 / 10:58 PM / in a month

U.S. muni bond funds post $241.4 mln in inflows - Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond funds reported $241.4 million of net inflows in the week ended Sept. 13, compared with $250.4 million of inflows the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

The four-week moving average remained positive at $396.7 million, said Lipper, a Thomson Reuters unit, after nine straight weeks of inflows.

High-yield muni bond funds had $293.8 million of inflows, up from $165.1 million the previous week. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.