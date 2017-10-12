MOVES-LJ Partnership expands Isle of Man trust & administration team

Oct 12 (Reuters) - LJ Partnership, a London-based private wealth partnership, on Thursday appointed a managing director for its Isle of Man trust and administration team and created two new roles in the team.

Mark Veale, who was previously a director and head of client services at the partnership, was appointed managing director.

LJ Partnership, which supervises more than $14 billion of assets, appointed Adam Greenwood as finance director of the team and Sophia Birchall as head of compliance.

Greenwood was previously chief finance officer and secretary at ICM Group, while Birchall has worked for Northern Wychwood Trust Ltd. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)