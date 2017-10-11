MOVES-Lloyds Banking makes two appointments in commercial banking unit

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group Plc said it made two appointments in its commercial banking division, including naming a new managing director of global transaction banking.

The bank said Ed Thurman would be managing director of global transaction banking, replacing Adrian Walker, who was named investment management director in the group transformation division.

Lloyds said Thurman’s old post, that of managing director of the division’s financial institutions business, will be assumed by Robina Bennett, currently audit director for commercial banking.

The bank said all appointments are effective Nov. 1. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)