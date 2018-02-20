Britain's Lloyds to unveil 1 bln stg share buyback plan - Sky News

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group Plc will unveil a 1 billion pound ($1.40 billion) share buyback plan when the lender releases its annual results on Wednesday, Sky News reported. bit.ly/2EGU10g

Lloyds is expected to lay out a fresh three-year strategy with a focus on digital initiatives and plans for growth, perhaps centred on its insurance or wealth offerings, when it announces its full-year figures.

Lloyds was not immediately available for comment.