Britain's Lloyds bank says it has stopped trading Qatari Riyals

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Britain's Lloyds Banking Group said on Friday that it has stopped trading Qatari Riyals and that the currency is no longer available for sale or buy-back at its high-street banks.

A spokeswoman for the bank said a "third-party supplier" that fulfils its foreign exchange service had ceased trading in the currency from June 21.

"This currency is no longer available for sale or buy-back across our high street banks including Lloyds Bank, Bank of Scotland and Halifax," the spokeswoman said.