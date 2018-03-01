FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
The Trump Effect
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Commentary
Breaking City News
March 1, 2018 / 3:44 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

London Metal Exchange to introduce $1 OTC fee on June 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) plans to launch a $1 fee from June 1 for each off-exchange, over-the-counter (OTC) contract that references its prices, it said on Thursday.

Details of the fee, announced in a statement from the LME, were largely in line with a consultation about the fee that ended on Jan. 12.

The LME, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. , announced the OTC fee in September alongside cuts for other exchange fees designed to help reverse declining volumes. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.