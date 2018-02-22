FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Technology
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Science
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Consumer Products & Retail News
February 22, 2018 / 11:43 AM / 2 days ago

REFILE-Loblaw fourth-quarter profit falls on charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds media packaging codes, no changes to text)

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Canadian grocery and pharmacy chain Loblaw Cos Ltd on Wednesday said its quarterly profit fell as the company recorded $230 million in charges.

Net profit attributable to common shareholders fell to C$19 million, or 5 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter ended Dec 31, from C$201 million, or 50 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to C$11.03 billion from C$11.13 billion. (Reporting by Akshara P in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.