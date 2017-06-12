FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
F-35 jets remain grounded at U.S. Air Force base in Arizona -USAF
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 12, 2017 / 5:29 PM / 2 months ago

F-35 jets remain grounded at U.S. Air Force base in Arizona -USAF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - The stealthy F-35 fighter jets made by Lockheed Martin Corp remained temporarily grounded at a U.S. Air Force base in Arizona on Monday because of irregularities in pilots' oxygen supplies, an Air Force spokeswoman said.

Training flights were grounded on Friday and had been scheduled to resume on Monday.

The pause in operations continued so the Air Force could study the issue with pilots, maintenance workers and medical professionals, the base spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Mike Stone; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.