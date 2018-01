WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of 34 Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 Joint Strike Fighters to Belgium for $6.53 billion, the Pentagon said on Friday.

The proposed sale would include 34 conventional takeoff F-35s as well as 38 Pratt & Whitney F-135 engines and other equipment for the radar-evading high-tech fighter, the Pentagon said.