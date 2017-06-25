Loeb's Third Point hedge fund targeting Nestle for strategic changes- Bloomberg

June 25 (Reuters) - Nestle SA, is being targeted by activist investor Daniel Loeb's hedge fund Third Point LLC, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Loeb has recently bought a stake in the world's largest packaged foods maker as he seeks strategic changes in the company, Bloomberg said. bloom.bg/2s68Bbo

Nestle said earlier this month that it may sell its $900 million-a-year U.S. confectionery business in the Swiss food group's latest effort to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.

Nestle and Third Point were not immediately available for comment.