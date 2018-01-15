FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Logan Property targets 52 rise in sales in 2018
Sections
Featured
Inflation falls back for first time since June as Brexit hit wanes
economy
Inflation falls back for first time since June as Brexit hit wanes
Macron to act on Calais migrants, admits Brexit worries
brexit
Macron to act on Calais migrants, admits Brexit worries
Without rain, South Africa's Cape Town may run out of water by April
environment
Without rain, South Africa's Cape Town may run out of water by April
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 15, 2018 / 1:10 AM / 2 days ago

China's Logan Property targets 52 rise in sales in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Chinese real estate developer Logan Property Holdings Co Ltd said on Monday it has set its 2018 full-year target for contract sales at 66 billion yuan ($10.2 billion), up more than 50 percent on last year.

The developer earlier in January posted a 51.2 percent year on year rise in 2017 contract sales to 43.42 billion yuan, with the gross floor area of contract sales at about 2.43 million square metres.

China property stocks were among the best performers in Hong Kong in 2017, propelled by robust sales. Country Garden , China Vanke and Evergrande breached the 500 billion yuan ($76.9 billion) mark for annual sales for the first time in 2017, according to real estate developer CREIS.

$1 = 6.4607 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Donny Kwok; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.