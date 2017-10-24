Logitech CEO Darrell upbeat about Q3 prospects

ZURICH, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Logitech Chief Executive Bracken Darrell said he felt confident about the company’s third quarter - traditionally its biggest of the year - after the maker of peripherals for gaming consoles and PCs beat forecasts in its latest quarter.

The latest results helped Logitech confirm its full-year outlook of increasing sales in the 10 percent to 12 percent range, along with achieving operating income of $260-270 million.

Darrell said he did not want to adjust the guidance, which was raised in July. "We have had a strong quarter and feel excited about the third quarter," Darrell told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday. "We have good momentum."