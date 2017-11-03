FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 3, 2017 / 6:51 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Brazil's Lojas Americanas predicts solid gross margin, same-store sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Lojas Americanas SA should at least maintain its gross margin in the fourth quarter, while same-store sales should grow above inflation in the coming quarters, an executive said on Friday.

Speaking to analysts after the release of quarterly results, CFO Luiz Saraiva added that Brazil’s largest discount retailer is evaluating opening franchise-style operations in Brazil and sees big potential for opening new convenience stores. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
