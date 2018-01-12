London Wall Series Fleet 2018-01 new issue

LONDON, Jan 12 (IFR) - ISSUER: London Wall Mortgage Capital plc Series Fleet 2018-01 SERIES PORTFOLIO SELLER: London Wall Capital Investments LLP SERIES PORTFOLIO LEGAL TITLE HOLDER AND PREVIOUS OWNER: Fleet Mortgages Limited SOLE ARRANGER: HSBC JOINT LEAD MANAGERS: Citi & HSBC Cls Sze Rtgs WAL CE cpn step up status A 81.8 AAA/Aaa 4 20.2 3mL+ Feb 2023 offered B 6 AA-/Aa1 5.11 14.2 3mL+ Feb 2023 offered C 6.5 A/Aa3 5.11 7.7 3mL+ Feb 2023 offered D 2.7 BBB+/A3 5.11 5.0 3mL+ Feb 2023 offered Z1 3.0 NR/NR N/A 2.0 0% fxd Feb 2023 retained Z2 2.0 NR/NR N/A 0.0 0% fxd Feb 2023 retained * CPR scenario: 10%, subject to other assumptions as described in the Preliminary Series Prospectus. Principal receipts will initially be used to fund the Series Liquidity Reserve Fund in an amount equal to 2.5% multiplied by the then Note Principal Amount Outstanding of the Class A Notes and the Class B Notes ** Credit Enhancement: For the Class A to D Notes is provided by subordination of the Notes that rank junior to such Class in the Series Priorities of Payments, including the Z notes, as well as the availability of funds at specified Priority Levels of the Series Revenue Priority of Payments to reduce a Series Principal Deficiency *** If the Issuer does not exercise its redemption option on the Step-Up Date, Class A to D noteholders will receive a margin step-up to 1.5 times initial margin, capped at 100bps maximum margin increase **** London Wall Capital Investments LLP will retain the Class Z1 and Z2 notes for horizontal risk retention purposes. The proceeds of the Class Z2 notes at closing will be used to fund the Series Main Reserve Fund in an amount equal to 2.0% of Mortgage Balance at Closing and Prefunded Normal Mortgage Purchase Amount, or, following the 1st IPD, the Mortgage Balance at Closing and the Normal Prefunding Mortgages The roadshow will take place Tues 16th- Wed 17th January 2018; meetings and calls are available on request - Final Maturity: May 2050 - First Optional Redemption Date: February 2023 - First Interest Payment Date (IPD): 15 May 2018 - Format: Reg S Registered - Min Denoms: £100k + £1k - Listing: London Stock Exchange - Clearing: Euroclear / Clearstream - Billing & Delivery: HSBC - ISINs: Class A:XS1728162667 Class B:XS1728163558 Class C:XS1728164101 Class D:XS1728164523 MARKETING MATERIALS: - Programme Prospectus - Preliminary Series Prospectus - Investor Presentation - Data tape - Deal modelled on Bloomberg LWMC 2018-FL1 Mtge and Intex LWMCF181 INDICATIVE PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW: Fleet Mortgages Limited extends Buy-To-Let mortgages primarily to the professional and semi-professional landlord market. At closing, the transaction will be supported by a £310m portfolio of UK BTL mortgages, along with a £15m pre-funding reserve (the Prefunded Normal Mortgage Purchase Amount) that will used to purchase mortgages prior to the first IPD. Both completed mortgages and prefunded mortgages will be recently-originated, diversified, performing, first-ranking, UK Buy-To-Let mortgages originated by Fleet. PROVISIONAL POOL OVERVIEW as at 7 Dec 2017: - Current Outstanding Principal Balance (£): 310.29M - Average Current Principal Balance (£): 226.0k - WA Seasoning (months): 6.1 - WA Original LTV: 68.4% - WA Current LTV: 68.3%^ - WA Interest Rate: 3.54% - Interest Only: 95.4% - All prior CCJs on record at origination: 0.40% ^Current Principal Balance/ Original Valuation