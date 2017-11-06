FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lonmin's operations continue to perform well despite share drop - CEO
November 6, 2017 / 8:10 AM / Updated a day ago

Lonmin's operations continue to perform well despite share drop - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOOINOOI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Lonmin Chief Executive Ben Magara said on Monday the company’s underlying operations were performing well as the share price extended steep losses.

Magara was speaking at a ceremony to unveil new health and road projects it was funding near its mines west of Johannesburg.

Lonmin shares plunged 30 percent on Friday after the company delayed its annual financial results because it could not yet give a specific figure for the impact of an ongoing business review.

Lonmin’s Johannesburg-listed shares extended losses on Monday, falling 7.1 percent to 13 rand by 0755 GMT. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard, editing by Louise Heavens)

