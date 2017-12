LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Retaining jobs has to be a priority following Sibanye-Stillwater’s takeover of platinum producer Lonmin , the South African mining minister said on Thursday.

“The stability and sustainability of the industry is key for the economy, and the creation and retention of jobs in this sector is a critical part of that stability,” Mosebenzi Zwane said in a statement. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; editing by Barbara Lewis)