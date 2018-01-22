FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Davos
Economy
Markets
The Trump Effect
Reuters Backstory
Technology
Sport
Arts
#Breaking City News
January 22, 2018 / 7:22 AM / a day ago

Lonmin reports 65 percent fall in 2017 profit on higher costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Platinum miner Lonmin reported a 65 percent drop in 2017 profit on Monday citing higher costs and subdued commodity prices but reiterated its 2018 targets.

The London and Johannesburg-listed miner said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to $40 million for the year to ended Sept. 30 from $115 million a year earlier.

Lonmin delayed its results last year pending the outcome of a business review. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.