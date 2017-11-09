FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 9, 2017 / 11:31 AM / in a day

Platinum miner Lonmin adds more security due to protests around mines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - South African-focused Lonmin said workers employed by its community shareholder Bapo Ba Mogale were protesting around the platinum miner’s operations, leading to delays in production at two shafts.

“We are experiencing minimal challenges as some buses to our E2 and E3 shafts are running later than usual,” said spokeswoman Wendy Tlou.

“We are monitoring the situation and have added security to assist with the safe transportation of our workers.” (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Veronica Brown)

