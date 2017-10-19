Wal-Mart near deal to give Lord & Taylor website space-WSJ

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc is near a deal with Lord & Taylor that would give the department store dedicated space on walmart.com, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Lord & Taylor will continue to operate its own website, but shoppers at lordandtaylor.com will be able to pick up and return items at Wal-Mart’s 4,700 U.S. retail stores, the WSJ reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Financial terms of the potential partnership could not be ascertained, the newspaper said. (on.wsj.com/2l1f3xe) (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)