Brazil's Natura will take on loans to fund The Body Shop purchase

SAO PAULO, June 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian beauty products maker Natura Cosméticos SA will take on loans from a group of banks to help fund the 1-billion-euro purchase of L'Oreal's The Body Shop Unit, executives said in a conference call on Friday.

The loans, denominated in the Brazilian real and other currencies, will be amortized in a "reasonable" period, Chief Executive Officer João Paulo Ferreira said. Natura will provide full payment upon signing the deal, executives added. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)