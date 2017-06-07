U.S. joins lawsuit against Los Angeles over housing

June 7 (Reuters) - The United States has intervened in a lawsuit accusing the city of Los Angeles of falsely certifying that millions of dollars of federal funds it received were being used to build housing accessible to people with disabilities, the Department of Justice said on Wednesday.

The lawsuit had originally been filed by a wheelchair user on behalf of the United States, accusing Los Angeles and the city's Community Redevelopment Agency of violating the federal False Claims Act, the Justice Department said. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)