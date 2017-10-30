FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lotte's holding company begins trade; Lotte Shopping falls after trading resumes
Sections
Featured
Ryanair cancellations won't stop record profit
Business
Ryanair cancellations won't stop record profit
In warehouse of horrors, body broker stacked human heads
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
In warehouse of horrors, body broker stacked human heads
Brexit preparations speed up
Brexit preparations speed up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 30, 2017 / 12:13 AM / 2 days ago

Lotte's holding company begins trade; Lotte Shopping falls after trading resumes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Shares in Lotte Corporation, Lotte Group’s newly-created holding company, opened at 64,000 won per share on Monday as they were listed on South Korea’s main bourse.

Its flagship retailer Lotte Shopping opened down 8.3 percent from its previous close before trading was suspended in late September.

Lotte Group created a holding company to simplify its complex ownership structure and enhance the control of its chairman Shin Dong-bin, who has emerged from a power struggle with his elder brother. (Reporting by Joyce Lee and Dahee Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.