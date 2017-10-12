FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lotte Group aims to sell Lotte Mart stores in China by year-end -exec
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IPOs - Americas
October 12, 2017 / 1:50 AM / 7 days ago

Lotte Group aims to sell Lotte Mart stores in China by year-end -exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 12 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Lotte Group aims to sell its Lotte Mart stores in China by the end of this year, an executive said on Thursday, adding that several companies have expressed interest in the troubled assets.

“We are in detailed talks with some of those companies,” the executive, Lim Byung-yun, said at a press briefing.

Lotte Shopping has picked Goldman Sachs to manage the sale of its hypermarkets and supermarkets in China, after most of them were shut down amid political tensions between the two countries. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Joseph Radford)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.