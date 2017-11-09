FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Activist TCI requests LSE shareholder meeting over CEO
Sections
Featured
Saudi says it has questioned 208 in corruption inquiry, $100 billion stolen
saudi arabia
Saudi says it has questioned 208 in corruption inquiry, $100 billion stolen
Global growth buoys earnings as third quarter fuels equity boom
market analysis
Global growth buoys earnings as third quarter fuels equity boom
Anti-Trump U.S. coalition tells UN climate talks - "we're still in"
environment
Anti-Trump U.S. coalition tells UN climate talks - "we're still in"
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 9, 2017 / 5:21 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Activist TCI requests LSE shareholder meeting over CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund investor TCI on Thursday called for a formal meeting of shareholders to vote on whether to remove London Stock Exchange Chairman Donald Brydon following the company’s decision to replace its Chief Executive Xavier Rolet.

TCI, founded by Chris Hohn, said it also wanted the company to terminate its search for a new CEO and, if Rolet accepts, extend his tenure until 2021, it said in a letter to the LSE seen by Reuters.

TCI holds just over a five percent stake in LSE, enough for it to be able to call such a meeting.

A spokesman for the LSE declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Rachel Armstrong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.