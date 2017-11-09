Activist TCI requests LSE shareholder meeting over CEO

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund investor TCI on Thursday called for a formal meeting of shareholders to vote on whether to remove London Stock Exchange Chairman Donald Brydon following the company’s decision to replace its Chief Executive Xavier Rolet.

TCI, founded by Chris Hohn, said it also wanted the company to terminate its search for a new CEO and, if Rolet accepts, extend his tenure until 2021, it said in a letter to the LSE seen by Reuters.

TCI holds just over a five percent stake in LSE, enough for it to be able to call such a meeting.

A spokesman for the LSE declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Rachel Armstrong)