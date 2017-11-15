Investor TCI demands LSE answer more questions in board tussle

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Activist investor TCI on Wednesday set out a list of questions it wants the London Stock Exchange to answer ahead of a shareholder meeting to oust the chairman over his handling of the planned replacement of its chief executive.

Among the questions the board of LSE need to answer before the meeting, the date of which has yet to be set, are the specific reasons behind what the exit of CEO Xavier Rolet, who TCI said in a letter dated Nov. 15 was “dismissed”.

The fund also said it wanted details about any payments made to Rolet, either as severance or in exchange for signing a confidentiality agreement about the reasons for his departure, as well as the board’s succession plan for the chairman. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)