LSE CEO Rolet to step down by end of 2018
#Banking and Financial News
October 19, 2017 / 6:15 AM

LSE CEO Rolet to step down by end of 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc said on Thursday that its Chief Executive Officer Xavier Rolet will leave the bourse operator by the end of December 2018, just under a decade after he took the helm at the firm.

LSE said it would start looking for his successor now.

The group also reported a 17 percent rise in third-quarter total income to 486 million pounds ($641 million), as its clearing and FTSE Russell businesses grew strongly. ($1 = 0.7572 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
