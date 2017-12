LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Institutional Shareholder Services, the influential investor advisory group, has recommended London Stock Exchange investors reject a resolution from activist hedge fund TCI calling for the immediate removal of chairman Donald Brydon.

ISS said that TCI, which is a 5 percent investor in the LSE, “has not made a sufficiently convincing case” to oust Brydon at a shareholder meeting on Dec. 19. (Reporting by Ben Martin; editing by Simon Jessop)