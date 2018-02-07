FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 3:53 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Lufthansa CEO says bookings so far this year good

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Lufthansa has started the year well in terms of ticket sales, the group’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

“The booking situation in the first months of this year has been good,” Carsten Spohr told journalists at an event to unveil new branding for the group’s namesake brand.

Lufthansa Group is growing rapidly this year thanks to takeovers and as it fills the gap left by insolvent German rival Air Berlin.

However, Spohr said Lufthansa was only interested in buying Italy’s Alitalia if it could be restructured and that there was little sign of that happening at present. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

