Lufthansa increases capacity in Germany after Air Berlin collapse
#Industrials
November 29, 2017 / 11:08 AM / in a day

Lufthansa increases capacity in Germany after Air Berlin collapse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Lufthansa said on Wednesday its hub airlines would offer more than 700,000 additional seats within Germany in its winter schedule in response to high demand after the collapse of Air Berlin .

By adding more flights or using bigger aircraft on some routes, it said it was making up for 45 percent of Air Berlin’s previous capacity.

The winter schedule also includes two new long-haul destinations, from Berlin to New York and from Duesseldorf to Miami.

“These increases in capacity are made possible by the reactivation of operational reserves, deployment of new aircraft and cancellation of less frequented routes, as well as through wet-lease agreements for a number of aircraft owned by other airlines,” it said. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by Louise Heavens)

