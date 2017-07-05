FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
REFILE-Lufthansa, Fraport sign deal on cost savings
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
July 5, 2017 / 9:14 AM / a month ago

REFILE-Lufthansa, Fraport sign deal on cost savings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to change day of week in first paragraph)

BERLIN, July 5 (Reuters) - Lufthansa and Frankfurt airport operator Fraport have signed a deal on cost savings, meaning Lufthansa will grow its business at its main hub, the two companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The two said they would lower costs by better using current infrastructure at the airport and working on better advance planning of traffic.

Lufthansa has been discussing fees and costs at Frankfurt airport since the airport operator last year signed a deal with Ryanair that gives the Irish low cost carrier discounts on new routes, which Lufthansa said disadvantaged it. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.