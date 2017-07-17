FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2017 / 6:24 PM / 20 days ago

Lufthansa lifts profit target on bumper summer bookings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, July 17 (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa increased its profit target for 2017 after a busy summer for bookings that has been boosted by demand on North American routes and a strong Germany economy.

The airline now expects its full-year adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to exceed the 2016 level of 1.75 billion euros ($2 billion), it said in a statement on Monday.

Lufthansa previously said it expected adjusted EBIT to fall slightly this year. It is due to report full second quarter results on Aug. 2. ($1 = 0.8712 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan; editing by Alexander Smith)

