FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Lufthansa, pilots' union sign deal on pay and pensions
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Swiss Market Report
October 10, 2017 / 3:15 PM / 9 days ago

CORRECTED-Lufthansa, pilots' union sign deal on pay and pensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects second paragraph to read “...15 percent...” instead of “...5 percent...”)

BERLIN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Lufthansa and its main pilots union have signed a wide-ranging agreement on pay, pensions and conditions, which will boost the airline’s profit this year and brings an end to a long-running row between the two sides.

The deal will bring Lufthansa’s cockpit staff costs down by 15 percent and reduce pension liabilities this year by a high three-digit million euro amount, with a corresponding positive effect on earnings before interest and tax.

Its shares rose by 2.7 percent after the statement. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Tom Sims)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.