Lufthansa's Austrian unit cancels one in four flights over next two days

VIENNA, March 5 (Reuters) -

* Lufthansa’s Austrian unit AUA will cancel more than 140 out of 570 flights scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday due to staff meetings over a pay dispute, it said on Monday, adding around 10,000 passengers would be affected.

* The meetings have been set up to inform employees about ongoing negotiations on a new collective agreement, which includes an unacceptable offer from the company, said Johannes Schwarcz, spokesman at trade union Vida, in a statement.

* “The company offers an inflation compensation of 2.1 percent and a one-time payment of 1.4 percent,” said Schwarcz. “Given that there has been virtually no increase since 2012, this is simply a joke.”

* The staff meetings are set up for Tuesday 1600 GMT and Wednesday 0500 GMT.