Lululemon says CEO Potdevin has resigned

TORONTO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Canadian athletic apparel company Lululemon Athletica said on Monday that its Chief Executive Officer Laurent Potdevin had resigned, effective immediately.

“Lululemon expects all employees to exemplify the highest levels of integrity and respect for one another, and Mr. Potdevin fell short of these standards of conduct,” the company said in a press statement, without elaborating.

Reuters was not immediately able to reach Potdevin for comment.

Three senior executives will take on additional responsibilities and report to the executive chairman of the board, the company said. (Reporting By Nichola Saminather; Editing by Denny Thomas)