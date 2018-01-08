Lululemon hikes Q4 profit, revenue forecasts on strong holiday sales

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Canadian yoga and leisure apparel maker Lululemon Athletica Inc on Monday raised its fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts, helped by a strong holiday season.

Lululemon said it now expects net revenue of $905 million to $915 million, higher than its earlier forecast of $870 million to $885 million.

Its expects earnings of $1.24 to $1.26 per share, up from its previous forecast of $1.18 to $1.21.

Lululemon will report results for the fourth quarter ending Jan. 28 on March 27. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)