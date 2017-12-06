FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lululemon same-store sales beat estimates
December 6, 2017 / 9:19 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Lululemon same-store sales beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Canadian yoga and leisure apparel maker Lululemon Athletica Inc on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected 8 percent rise in same-store sales, sending its shares up 6 percent in extended trading.

Analysts on average had expected a 5.3 percent rise in same-store sales, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s net income fell to $58.9 million, or 43 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 29, from $68.3 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier, mainly due to an asset impairment charge of $21 million.

Net revenue rose to $619 million from $544.4 million. (Reporting by Akshara P in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
