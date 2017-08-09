UPDATE 1-Lundbeck raises outlook, awaits generic competition

* Raises profit outlook for 5th consecutive quarter * Q2 results beat forecasts * Q2 helped by lack of generic competition (Adds CEO, analyst, share price background) COPENHAGEN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Danish neuroscience drug specialist Lundbeck on Wednesday raised its profit outlook for the fifth quarter in a row after posting strong second-quarter results, helped by demand for older medicines and lack of generic competition. Lundbeck's share price has nearly tripled since Kare Schultz, former heir apparent at Novo Nordisk , took over as chief executive in May 2015 and returned the company to profit by slimming costs. The shares had hovered near a record high in anticipation of upbeat second quarter results and opened up on Wednesday but were trading 3.3 percent lower at 0942 GMT. Second quarter results were boosted by higher than expected sales of legacy products like Cipralex, Xenazine, Onfi and Sabril, while sales of the newer schizophrenia drug Rexulti disappointed. Schultz told Reuters a lack of generic competition for the company's epilepsy drug Sabril helped, and that he expects the current level of total revenue growth, which grew 13 percent in the first half, to continue even after the first copycat drug is launched. Sydbank analyst Soren Lontoft said Lundbeck is, however, unlikely to be able to keep raising its outlook once generics enter the market. "The longer (it takes) before the generic competition on Sabril is introduced, the better for Lundbeck," Lontoft said. Lundbeck now expects 2017 revenue to reach 16.7 to 17.5 billion Danish crowns ($2.64-2.76 billion), up from 16.5-17.3 billion previously forecast. It expects operating profit to be 4.1-4.5 billion, compared to 3.6-4.0 billion seen earlier. The company posted second quarter operating profit of 1.05 billion crowns, above analysts' expectations of 978 million crowns. Net profit of 608 million also beat forecasts of 576 million. Lundbeck still hopes to make a breakthrough with its Alzheimer's treatment, after two late-stage clinical trials on an experimental drug for the world's most common neurodegenerative disease failed in February. "We are working on a very early pipeline in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. It is still too early to say if they will work in the end, but there is a large uncovered need so this is an area where we are doing a lot," Schultz told Reuters. ($1 = 6.3372 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Julie Astrid Thomsen and Ben Hirschler. Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen/Jane Merriman/Ken Ferris)