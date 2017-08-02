FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Lupin Q1 profit falls 59 pct, misses estimates
August 2, 2017 / 8:25 AM / in 2 months

India's Lupin Q1 profit falls 59 pct, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Lupin Ltd said on Wednesday first quarter profit fell 59 percent, missing analysts’ expectations, as regulatory hurdles and pricing pressure in the United States, its biggest overseas market, weighed.

Profit for the three months ended June fell to 3.58 billion rupees ($56.13 million) from 8.82 billion rupees a year earlier, the company, which specialises in oral contraceptives and drugs to treat diabetes and hypertension, said. bit.ly/2hmdzMi

Analysts on average expected Lupin to post a profit of 4.79 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data showed.

$1 = 63.7800 Indian rupees Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

