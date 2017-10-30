FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Lupin Q2 profit down 31 pct, but slightly above consensus
#Healthcare
October 30, 2017

India's Lupin Q2 profit down 31 pct, but slightly above consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Lupin Ltd on Monday said its second-quarter profit fell about 31 percent, but the results were slightly above estimates.

The company's profit came in at 4.55 billion rupees ($70.14 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 6.62 billion rupees a year earlier. (bit.ly/2A0RvvN)

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 4.33 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 64.8700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

