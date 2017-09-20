No concessions from Luxottica, Essilor - EU antitrust regulators

BRUSSELS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Luxottica and Essilor have not offered any concessions to allay EU antitrust regulators’ concerns over their proposed 46-billion-euro ($55.2 billion) merger, according to a filing on the European Commission website.

Italian eyewear maker Luxottica and French lens manufacturer Essilor had until Sept. 19 to do so after the EU competition enforcer expressed its reservations about the deal to the companies last week.

Unless they manage to appease the Commission, it is likely that the regulator will open a full-scale investigation of about four months following the end of its preliminary review which ends on Sept. 26. ($1 = 0.8333 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)